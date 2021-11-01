COVID-19 cases continue to drop

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 last week, a decrease from the previous week’s 20 cases.

Of the 12 new cases:

Six were reported from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, four were reported at TestMV, and two from other providers

10 cases are being monitored by public health officials and two that are not.

Six of those who tested positive were fully vaccinated, four were not vaccinated, one was partially vaccinated, and three have an unknown vaccination status.

Eight were symptomatic, one had no symptoms, and symptoms of three people were unknown.

New cases have remained low since the Island saw a peak of 97 cases in August. The Island has averaged just over three cases per day for the month of October, while in August the Vineyard averaged closer to eight cases per day.

Meanwhile, the hospital is now rolling out booster shots for those that received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, in addition to Pfizer booster shots which have been available for the past month.

To qualify for Pfizer or Moderna booster doses individuals must have received their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago and meet one of these criteria:

At least 65 years old ​

18-64 years old with a qualifying medical condition (click here for a list of qualifying conditions)​​​​

18-64 years old and live or work in a high-risk setting (click here for a list of high-risk settings)

To qualify for the Johnson & Johnson booster dose individuals must have received their first dose of the shot at least two months ago and be at least 18 years of age.