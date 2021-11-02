Chilmark: We’ll be cleaning up from this storm for weeks

I’m writing this on Halloween, having just hung up with a friend whose power was restored this morning in the Seven Gates area. It is Day of the Dead and another friend encouraged me to do a ritual for my ancestors’ healing. All the great decorations were knocked down in the storm, and if that’s all you suffered you were lucky. When I stopped to talk with David Norton in Menemsha, he clearly, as so many people do, thinks this was the worst storm since Hurricane Bob. Only once did I hear it referred to as a “bomb cyclone” on WCAI. All the cracked crowns of trees with splintered limbs become more visible on each drive and walk. I want to thank every Eversource and telephone line repair person and all the local tree trimming crews and those who descended upon our Island and down our roads to bring power back, take care of debris, restore phone and cell service, and reconnect us with one another and the larger world. It looks like we’ll be cleaning up from this storm for weeks.

On my way home after a sunset dog walk it was fun to see costumed families and kids making their way to all the Beetlebung Corner haunts with stops at the firehouse lot and then onto Beetlebung Farm, cross back and cross again towards the peace sign, and ghosts swaying in the wind at the Larsen’s. Making life magical again.

I saw that Brian Luce was presenting dog training info at the O.B. library and gave him a call. I had one issue my son did not know how to approach, each time I left the car the dogs barked. Not something I wanted to continue. Brian came over once and taught me how to slow down, let the dogs slow down so that my leaving will not result in barking. Behavior corrected. You can find him at Island Dog Training.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, Nov. 7, so please remember to set your clocks back an hour and enjoy that extra sleep.

Chilmark will hold a Special Town Meeting on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 pm, outside at the Chilmark Community Center, 520 South Road. Please dress for the weather. See the warrant for the meeting here: bit.ly/chmtgGzn.

A Long Talk About the Uncomfortable Truth is working with the MV Community of Change and Sassafras to put in the work that is needed to enhance and empower a culture of anti-racism across the Island. Join a Long Talk virtual community conversation on Thursdays, Nov. 4, 11, and/or 18, from 8 to 9:30 pm (more dates in December, too). Sign up at alongtalk.com/mvcoc.

Pathways hosts Gray Matters, Friday, Nov. 5, and every other Friday online from 10 to 11 am for seniors 65+. A discussion group led by senior Genevie Abbott. Get the link or learn more by writing mvgengen@gmail.com.

The Chilmark library has wifi hotspots available for two week loans. On your own time between Saturday, Nov. 6, 7 am and Monday, Nov. 8, 7 am, watch a webinar on Spark Joy with certified KonMari consultant Shannon Honeycutt, and learn the philosophy and guiding principles needed to tidy once and for all and spark joy in your home, office, and life. You will be entered into a drawing for a free three-hour session with Shannon. Join Mary Holmes, supervisor at the Supportive Day Program at the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 5 pm when she shares information about Dementia Friends, a social action movement developed by the Alzheimer’s Society in the United Kingdom. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for the Zoom link. Mike the Appraiser ( an auctioneer, appraiser, author, and radio host) will look at one or two items on camera and let you know their value. Once registered you will receive an informational email about the MVPL co-sponsored program. Sign up at edgartownlibrary.org. For more info contact the library at 508-645-3360 or visit chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am services are held outdoors on the patio behind the main church building and on Zoom, connect with us02web.zoom.us/j/8902984151. Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.



Have a good week.