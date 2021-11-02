Island Autism Group welcomes new board members

Island Autism Group (IAG) welcomed three new board members recently. Amy Houghton has much experience working with and for nonprofits, as well as organizations in both the public and private sectors. Russell Maloney brings his wide knowledge of real estate and Island businesses. Jen Woods is a special education teacher at MVRHS who brings a wealth of experience and creativity to IAG.

“All three bring new ideas and deepen our ability to achieve our mission to serve the needs of autistic individuals and their families on the Island,” board chair Kevin McGrath said in a press release.

Originally founded in 2008 by two mothers with young sons with autism, IAG is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves autistic children and their families on Martha’s Vineyard. Since its inception, IAG has helped autistic children on the Island access extracurricular programs, equipment, and other resources necessary and beneficial for their development. The organization works closely with teachers, therapists, parents, friends, and partner organizations interested in supporting those with autism. IAG also funds seminars, speakers, and workshops that benefit and educate parents, teachers, and caregivers of children who do not fully participate in inclusive programs due to their disabilities.

If you’re interested in joining the board or volunteering with Island Autism in other ways, contact them at islandautism.org.