New York School poets come to Chilmark

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the Chilmark library hosts “The New York Poets with Jill Jupen” at 4 pm. The New York School of poetry began around 1960 in New York City and included poets such as John Ashbury, Kenneth Koch, and Frank O’Hara. The library’s press release says: “Heavily influenced by surrealism and modernism, the poetry of the New York School was serious but also ironic, and incorporated an urban sensibility into much of their work.” Join M.V. Poet Laureate Jill Jupen as she delves into this extraordinary movement in the poetry world.

Jupen has lived on the Island for 21 years. She was born and raised in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, where she was a psychiatric nurse. Her chapbook “The Space Between” was published by Plan B Press in 2018. She lives on the Island with her husband, three Jack Russells, and a whole lot of books

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invite for this free special event, sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library.