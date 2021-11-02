Oak Bluffs special town meeting set for Nov. 9

Once again, Oak Bluffs voters will decide on a petitioned article to ban the commercial lease and rental of mopeds in Oak Bluffs. A home-rule petition to ban moped rentals was approved by Oak Bluffs town meeting in 2018, but never made it past a legislative committee, and died with the end of the legislative session. Renewed calls to ban moped rentals on the Island came after a 20-year-old woman died while riding a moped in August.

Oak Bluffs voters will take up 22 articles at the Nov. 9 special town meeting at 7 pm at the Oak Bluffs School.

Voters will also get to decide on a petitioned article that requests the select board’s decision to change diagonal parking to parallel parking on Circuit Avenue per the town’s streetscape design instead be decided by voters at the annual town meeting next year.

Other articles include a home-rule petition to ban moped rentals, $35,000 for harbor maintenance, $120,000 for a harbor jetty reconstruction project, approval for affordable housing proposals in the Southern Woodlands area of town which intend to build 60-65 units, approval to create a 4.5-acre lot for a military veteran housing project, a petition to the state legislature to make a land swap with the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank for the “doughnut hole” property, and to recognize June 19 as Juneteenth.

Additional articles include adopting Island-wide goals in reducing fossil fuel usage, $100,000 for new computer equipment and relocation expenses, $250,000 for an extra Other Post Employment Benefits (OPEB) payment, and an article for $150,000 for two student residential placements.

An article for $5,651 for additional funding for the Vineyard Health Care Access Program was removed, since it was submitted after the deadline for budget requests. Another article for $100,000 to offset year-end shortfalls in the self-insurance workers comp account was removed.