Pianist David Stanwood at the West Tisbury library

The West Tisbury library offers a live, in-person performance by pianist David Stanwood on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 4 pm. Join them for a late afternoon of “gentle piano improvisations and calming musical reflections inspired by memories of loved ones,” a release from the library says.

Stanwood is described as “an Island inventor, pianist, piano tuner, photographer, sailor, Piano Technicians Guild Hall of Famer, and advocate for peace and quiet.”

This event is free and open to the public and masks are required. Seating is limited, so contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org in advance to reserve your seat.