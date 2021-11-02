Services Friday for Mary Ann Kulhavik

Mary Ann Kulhavik, 81, passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2021, at Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Oak Bluffs.

Mary Ann was born on June 6, 1940, in Waterbury, Conn., to Julius and Rosemary Kulhavik. She was a graduate of Waterbury Catholic High. She held administrative assistant positions for the medical director at the Southbury Training School and the Department of Corrections, and

retired from the State of Connecticut in 2009. She held previous positions at Scoville/Century Brass in Waterbury, and began her working career as a LPN at Yale.

Mary Ann was an avid athlete and sports fan. In her earlier days, she skied, bowled, and golfed in many leagues and clubs. As her nieces and nephews began their athletic careers, she transitioned to sports fan, and became a fixture at all of their sporting events. You could always

find “Auntie” in the stands at Southbury Parks and Recreation and Pomperaug High School swim meets, football, baseball, and field hockey games, and UConn softball games. She also enjoyed the excitement and success of UConn men’s and women’s basketball.

In addition to her love of sports, Mary Ann was a gifted artist, creating many beautiful paintings and drawings.

Mary Ann was a devout Catholic, and parishioner at St. Patrick’s Church in Waterbury and Sacred Heart Church in Southbury, Conn. She was kind and generous in both time and spirit, and she loved her family dearly.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Francis (“Franny”) Kulhavik. She leaves behind her loving sister, Judith Sanford; her devoted nieces Susan Sanford (Mike Magaraci) and Sandra Sanford (Jennifer Wardwell); her nephew, Robert Sanford Jr.; her cousins, Susan Armbruster and Barbara McNeil; sister-in-law Nancy Kulhavik, nephews Christopher Kulhavik (Valerie) and Philip Kulhavik (Amy), and niece Amy Stetter (Lance).

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 910 Main St. South, Southbury, Conn., on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at 10 am. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Watertown at 11:30 am.