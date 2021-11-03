Curve ball thrown in pursuit of off-Cape freight service

Justin Poulsen, the executive director of the New Bedford Port Authority, met with a Steamship Authority task force Tuesday to discuss the possibility of freight service from the city to Martha’s Vineyard.

After a discussion that lasted more than an hour, Steve Sayers, who acts as a consultant for the SSA with the task force, said the ferry line’s administration would have to discuss whether it makes sense to move forward with a request for proposals for freight service from New Bedford, based on the discussion.

Essentially, Poulsen told the task force that there is a waterfront property known as North Terminal II that the city is seeking interest in. The property will have a 100-foot bulkhead, and has about one acre of property. The property would have limited infrastructure, and any additions would be the responsibility of the successful bidder.

Doug Brown, a Falmouth select board member who serves on the task force, suggested state and federal funds should be sought to help with infrastructure costs for an off-Cape freight service.

SSA general manager Robert Davis said that size bulkhead could likely only accommodate one vessel the size of an SSA ferry, and he would have to investigate how many trucks could be staged on one acre of land.

The discussion about freight service in New Bedford stems from the ongoing complaints from Woods Hole residents that the SSA is overwhelming the village with truck traffic. In October, the SSA board approved a schedule that continues to include a controversial 5:30 am ferry, but promised to explore off-Cape freight service.

Poulsen said while New Bedford would consider being part of the solution, it would have to make economic sense to the city. With limited available space on the New Bedford waterfront, Poulsen expects there will be quite a bit of interest in the North Terminal II site. “We’re really interested in how we can be part of solving this,” he said. “I’m glad we approached this as an open conversation, and happy to do it again when it’s needed.”