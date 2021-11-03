Keep it tidy with the library

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 6, enjoy a “Spark Joy” pre-recorded webinar presented by Shannon Huneycutt, certified KonMari consultant. “Learn the KonMari philosophy and guiding principles needed to tidy once and for all and spark joy in your home, office, and life,” the library’s press release says. View the webinar on your own anytime between Nov. 6 and Nov. 8. Registration for this event will automatically enter you to win a three-hour personalized tidying session with Shannon Huneycutt. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to register for the free webinar.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, at 3 pm the West Tisbury library hosts an in-person Music Street Concert featuring pianist Diane Katzenberg Braun, cellist Alan Toda-Ambaras, and violinist Li-Mei Liang. Masks are required and seating is limited, so contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to reserve your seat.

Join Niki Patton for virtual Writers Read at the West Tisbury library on Monday, Nov. 8, at 7 pm. Community members read short original prose pieces. Both fiction and nonfiction readings are welcome, with each reader allotted eight minutes to read. A critique to follow reading is optional. Sign up to be a reader or listener at this event by emailing Niki at gaia1muse@gmail.com.