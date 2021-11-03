West Tisbury fire chief receives state accreditation

West Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Pachico has been accredited by the Massachusetts Fire Service Commission. Accreditation follows an appraisal of a chief’s experience, education, and certifications, and serves to ensure they are prepared to serve their communities.

“This program allows chief officers to document their efforts to develop and maintain the skills to be an effective leader and manager in today’s fire service,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said through a release. “The process provides an equal opportunity for the volunteer, call, or full-time fire service leader to meet the minimum criteria for achieving fire chief accreditation.”

“I am dedicated to providing the highest level of service to this community, and have worked hard to continue my education and experience to bring a high level of professionalism to this position,” Chief Pachico said through a release. “I appreciate that this accomplishment recognizes my dedication to be the best fire service leader I can be for this community.”