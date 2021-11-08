Beach Road sidewalks ripped up

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Updated 10:50 am

The sounds of jackhammers filled the morning air on Beach Road in Vineyard Haven Monday morning as newly poured sidewalks are being ripped up and discarded. A large excavator picked up pieces of sidewalk and dumped them into waiting dump trucks.

A contractor at the scene said the town wants a different finish on the sidewalks. “It happens,” he said.

Tisbury town administrator Jay Grande confirmed that the sidewalks were not done to specifications. “MassDOT informed me that the contractor will remove the sidewalk and do it again, since they did not finish the recent concrete sidewalks correctly,” he wrote in an email. “The town’s specification was put into the Contract Special Provisions for the project.”

An email sent to a Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) spokeswoman was not immediately returned.

The ongoing project has made getting to and from the Island’s only year-round ferry terminal a challenge.

Updated to include a response from Grande. -Ed.