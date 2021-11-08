Have Faith: Born again

Sometimes I get caught up in phrases or terms that we see used in Christianity. This weekend I had a little hang-up about being “born again.” There are differing opinions on Jesus’ conversation with Nicodemus documented in the Gospel of John, which reads something like this: “Now there was a man of the Pharisees named Nicodemus, a member of the Jewish ruling council. He came to Jesus at night and said, ‘Rabbi, we know you are a teacher who has come from God. For no one could perform the miraculous signs you are doing if God were not with him.’

In reply Jesus declared, “I tell you the truth, no one can see the kingdom of God unless he is born again.”

Of course Nicodemus is incredulous at this, and wants to know how someone can re-enter his mother’s womb when he is already old. Jesus repeats what he said earlier about entering the kingdom of God, but adds, “No one can enter the kingdom of God unless he is born of water and the Spirit. Flesh gives birth to flesh, but the Spirit gives birth to spirit.” So my first interpretation of this is that being “born again” relates to baptism, since Jesus talks about water and the Spirit. But when I listen or read about the term in regard to various Christian denominations, it seems like born again means that a person must go through a more spiritual rebirth, a real version of a come-to-Jesus moment — a time when he or she lets go and lets God, as they say.

Letting go and letting God is tricky for someone like myself who likes to know what’s happening five days before it happens, and then wants to control the outcome ahead of time. Maybe that’s why I get so hung up on being born again. Besides, wasn’t the first time mind-blowing enough?

After an entire morning, with coffee at least, mulling this over, I’ve come to a decision as to how I’m going to interpret and feel about that particular phrase relative to Christianity.

There’s something in Catholicism that we usually call “conversion,” and I think it must be similar to the phrase “born again.” Both terms in context apply to having a deeper, “personal relationship” with Jesus. I understand this to mean that we truly live our lives the way we understand Jesus led his. The grace, forgiveness, and love He demonstrates in the Bible should be evident in our lives as well. Now that’s something to live up to. All those fundamental principles to live by seem like a no-brainer to us, but they sure are hard to carry out sometimes.

Having a personal relationship with Jesus also means to me that I would do well to work on my prayer life and all those conversations I have with Jesus. Maybe I could do less bargaining, and more expressing gratitude, and asking for forgiveness. Most of all, I could be more mindful of Jesus and the way He works in my life. I could be more mindful of all the love I receive instead of all the hate I perceive.

I’ve decided that it might be best if when I wake up in the morning, I remember that I can choose to follow Jesus’ example every single day. Instead of cursing when I see that someone used the last drop of milk and now I have none for my coffee, I can try it black, or I can run to the store and grab some milk. Better yet, I could treat myself to a coffee from Mocha Mott’s on my way in to work. Instead of rolling my eyes when my husband misplaces his keys for the 100th time this month, I could just pitch in (sans eye rolling), and help him find them. There are literally millions of things I could reconsider, and in doing so bring that grace into my life more fully. It all comes down to mindfulness, doesn’t it?

I better wrap this up — I’ve got a whole lot to work on.

