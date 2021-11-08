Mason Buddy short on court-ordered payment

Mason Buddy, who pleaded guilty to stealing from senior citizens in September, appeared remotely in Edgartown District Court Monday for a probation violation hearing.

Probation Officer Peter Zona told Edgartown District Judge John Julian that Buddy was required to pay $1,500 to a victim, Trip Barnes, within two weeks of a Sept. 22 plea. That plea was for two counts of larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme for rooking an elderly woman named Janet Maine out of roughly $20,000 and stealing a $6,000 antique car from Barnes. Zona told the court Buddy otherwise had adhered to agreed-upon payments.

Judge Julian told Buddy he was $1,000 short in what he owed to Barnes. Julian appointed attorney Matt Jackson, who previously represented Buddy, to be his lawyer for the probation matter. Judge Julian told Buddy he would need to appear virtually in court on Nov. 15 to address the probation matter with his attorney. If he was able to pay the money due before then, Judge Julian said, that would go a long way toward clearing the matter up. Zona told the court Buddy had made a required $3,500 payment to Maine. Maine, who previously expressed dismay over the damage Buddy had caused her, and who has been a harsh critic of his repayment history, later told The Times she was “quite shocked” to get the agreed-upon lump sum and monthly payments from him. Ahead of the proceeding, Barnes told The Times he remained irate at Buddy and wanted to see him in jail.

Judge Julian told Buddy the violation had the potential to be “very easily resolved.”