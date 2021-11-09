Beach Road Weekend 2022 adds more musicians

Beach Road Weekend 2022, happening at Veterans Memorial Park in Tisbury from August 26 to 28, 2022, has announced it will be adding 13-time Grammy awardwinning artist Emmylou Harris to its lineup of performers. Other artists who were added are Lucinda Williams, Caamp, Guster, and more.

Beach Road Weekend 2022 announced its first batch of performers back in July. With Harris and other artists’ addition to the lineup, the list of performers now includes Beck, Wilco, the Avett Brothers, Khruangbin, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Lord Huron, Billy Strings, Emmylou Harris, Lucinda Williams, Caamp, Guster, Dawes, Mt. Joy, Lucy Dacus, Lettuce, Aoife O’Donovan, Neal Francis, the War and Treaty, Clem Snide, Sammy Rae & the Friends, the Collection, Bahamas, Shovels & Rope, Brett Dennen, Bully, the National Reserve, Jeremie Albino, Crooked Coast, and Neighbor.

“The perfect summer getaway just got even better with an incredible one-two punch of Emmylou Harris and Lucinda Williams,” event organizer Adam Epstein said in a press release. “Add in Caamp and Guster, and this is a dream vacation for music lovers on one of the most beautiful islands in the world.”

Tickets can be purchased on the Beach Road Weekend 2022 website, with general admissions package tickets available now for $275. Single-day tickets will be available at a later date. Hotel packages are available now on Beach Road Weekend 2022’s website.

Fine Fettle and Island Time have also both signed on as official cannabis partners for Beach Road Weekend 2022.