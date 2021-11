Free ferry travel for veterans on Veterans Day

Veterans can travel free on Steamship Authority ferries for Veterans Day. The free travel is offered through an SSA annual program meant to honor veterans, The program has been routinely advocated for by board member Robert Jones, who is a Vietnam veteran and represents Barnstable on the SSA board.

“All veterans, including active duty, military veterans, and retired military veterans, who have a valid military ID showing their active duty, honorable discharge, or retired status can travel as a passenger for free on all Steamship Authority ferries on Veterans Day,” SSA marketing director Kimberlee McHugh emailed. “This free travel offer is valid only for the active-duty military person, veteran, or retired military veteran, and does not include any other passengers, or the passage of a vehicle.”

On Thursday, Nov. 11, veterans can collect a complimentary passenger ticket at any SSA ticket office.