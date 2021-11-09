Select boards officially change names

The bills H.3860 and H.3985 both passed the Massachusetts House of Representatives, officially changing “board of selectmen” to “select boards” in the towns of West Tisbury and Chilmark. Both bills were sponsored by state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth.

According to the press release, select boards in Massachusetts were created as boards of selectmen in the 17th century. This was before women were allowed to participate in government bodies.

“The words we use are powerful in signifying to our community what our values are,” Fernandes said in the press release. “By making this simple change, we are advancing gender equity and inclusivity for all West Tisbury and Chilmark residents, and calling attention to the progress we have made since both towns were founded.”

Town officials expressed support for the bills’ passage in the House. “On behalf of the board, we would like to thank the legislature for supporting the change from board of selectmen to select board,” West Tisbury town administrator Jennifer Rand said in the press release. “This is reflective of the town voters’ desire to be more inclusive and encourage participation in town government from all of our citizens.”

“The members of the Chilmark select board thank the legislators for approving this long-overdue change,” Chilmark town administrator Tim Carroll said in the press release. “Chilmark is pleased to make it clear to everyone that with this name change, all members of our community are valuable and indispensable.”

Both bills now move to the Senate, where they await further action.