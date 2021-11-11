Hospital begins pediatric COVID vaccines

The Martha’s Vineyard Hospital administered its first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 Thursday morning.

Owen Malik, 5, was the first Island child to get the COVID vaccine in the 5 to 11 age-range. Owen, a kindergarten student, was accompanied by his parents Allyson Malik and Rizwan Malik.

Owen was the first of around 100 kids scheduled to get their vaccine through the hospital’s drive-through vaccine tent. After Owen’s parents filled out forms, Kelly Santos administered the shot. Owen looked away, but was able to get his shot. After the quick jab, Owen got a superhero Band-Aid plus a treat for his bravery.

“Do you want a lollipop?” Santos asked.

“Yeah,” a watery eyed Owen replied.

The hospital opened COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 earlier this month, following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To sign children up, parents or guardians can use the hospital’s online scheduling platform at mvhospital.org, clicking the yellow banner at the top page, and following the prompts.