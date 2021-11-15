16 new COVID cases

There were 16 new COVID-19 cases reported last week — a four-fold increase from the previous week’s cases.

Of the 16 new cases, 10 were reported at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, three at TestMV, and three at other providers. There are 12 cases being followed by public health officials and four that are not. There were 13 symptomatic cases, two with no symptoms, and one with unknown symptoms. Of the new cases, 11 were fully vaccinated, four were unvaccinated, and the vaccination status of one was unknown. There has now been a total of 2,114 confirmed positive cases on the Island since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

Meanwhile, the hospital began rolling out vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 last week. The hospital opened COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 earlier this month, following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To sign children up, parents or guardians can use the hospital’s online scheduling platform at mvhospital.org, clicking the yellow banner at the top page, and following the prompts.