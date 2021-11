Family 2 Family and Serving Hands Food Distribution (programs of the Vineyard Committee on Hunger) will distribute turkeys with all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner, along with other meats, vegetables, juice, and more. Head to the First Baptist Church parish house on Friday, Nov. 19, from 1:30 to 3 pm, to pick up your free Thanksgiving meal. Check in at St. Augustine’s Church before picking up your food, and reach out to anicholson8808@gmail.com for more information, or call 508-400-7600.