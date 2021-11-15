Mattress stuffing stuffs jail waste pipe

A mass of mattress stuffing plugged up a sewer line at the Dukes County jail on Nov. 11 and required a septic crew to remedy. The problem was discovered when a cell was inspected before a person was to be placed in it, according to a report. The toilet was found to not be properly flushing. The sheriff’s department staff couldn’t dislodge the clog, according to a report, and Maciel and Sons was called to address the problem.

“They removed a large amount of mattress filling from the waste pipe,” a report states. Maciel and Sons got the toilet working and did preventive “snaking” on the plumbing in another cell which resulted in the removal of “at least one surgical mask.”

In an email to The Times, Assistant Deputy Superintendent of Operations Greg Arpin wrote that there is no ongoing investigation as it was “difficult to determine” who was behind the clog.