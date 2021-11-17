Harbor Homes brings winter warmth

Harbor Homes will begin its wintertime programs for the Islanders in need soon. The day warming, which includes a lunch, will be open from Nov. 17 to March 31. The program will run from 11 am to 1:30 pm on weekdays and Saturdays. The lunches will be provided at Good Shepherd Parish Hall at 55 Church St. in Oak Bluffs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, Grace Church will provide the lunches at 34 Woodlawn Ave. in Vineyard Haven.

Later in the month, Harbor Homes Winter Shelter program will also begin. This program will run from Nov. 28 to March 31, and provides overnight stays, with dinner and breakfast. The programs run daily from 6 pm to 8 am. There will be no admissions after 7 pm. The shelters will take place at different church properties in Edgartown. On Sundays and Mondays, Federated Church Parish Hall on 45 South Summer St. will host the shelter. On Tuesday nights, the shelter will be held at Old Whaling Church at 89 Main St. From Wednesday to Saturday, St. Andrews Parish Hall at 51 Winter St. will host the shelter.

For more information about the programs, contact Harbor Homes homeless prevention caseworker Maura Morrison at 774-563-3687.