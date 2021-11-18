Beach Road sidewalk replaced again

Recently poured sidewalk on Beach Road in Vineyard Haven has been demolished for a second time. Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) contractors smashed and cleared away a small section of sidewalk Wednesday. A worker said the reason was because somebody had ruined the section while it was curing. In an email to The Times, MassDOT spokesperson Judith Reardon Riley emailed the following about the demolition: “Two panels of concrete sidewalk recently placed were damaged while the concrete was curing. These damaged panels were removed and replaced by the contractor at the contractor’s expense.”

MassDOT contractors previously demolished all the sidewalks they initially poured on Beach Road because the concrete didn’t have the brown/tan pebbly texture Tisbury has requested. The work cost an extra $50,000, according to MassDOT. The sidewalk taken up Wednesday had the type of surface Tisbury requested.