Ann Louise Whitcomb Scotten, beloved wife of Dr. Gregory T. Scotten, died in Locust Grove, Va., on Nov. 6, 2021.

She was born in New York City on August 16, 1938, to Leslie and Kathryn (Downey) Whitcomb. A talented teenager, Ann was awarded academic scholarships to Notre Dame Academy and Regis College in Massachusetts. She was a dancer, an incredible artist, and a teen fashion model. After graduating from Regis with degrees in chemistry and art, Ann earned master’s degrees from Salem State and Boston University. She continued her studies in BU’s doctoral program.

After an initial occupation as one of few women industrial chemists, she became a beloved schoolteacher of a variety of subjects, and specialized in advanced chemistry, physics, and calculus. She was also recognized as a master teacher for troubled teens. In the 1980s she served as a housemaster (assistant principal) at Beverly High School, and later was named principal of Bunnell High School in Stratford, Conn.

The Kettering Foundation selected Ann nationally among school administrators as a fellow in its Summer Institute for Development of Educational Activities (IDEA) for five separate years. She attended the vigorous program at the Claremont College campus in California, where she met her future husband.

In 1992, Ann returned to her first passion, classroom teaching. She was hired by Superintendent Dr. Herbert Custer for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School. After arriving at Martha’s Vineyard, she married the principal of the high school, Dr. Greg Scotten. She was quickly recognized for her classroom skills, and became a favorite teacher.

In 1999 Greg and Ann retired to Punta Gorda, Fla., where Ann volunteered for the Cooper Street Afterschool Program, where she was selected as Teacher of the Year. She also served in the Charlotte County Environmental Parks Program. She also led the youth Sunday School and Summer Bible School programs at St. Andrew’s Church.

Ann was the first woman education officer and squadron commander of the Peace River (Charlotte County) Power Squadron, which is part of the largest boating education program in the country. She served as the national commander for instructor development.

The couple moved to Fredericksburg, Va., in 2016 to be closer to family, and Ann spent her final days reminiscing with her husband Greg about her proud moments as a mother to her boys and her students, and enjoying her grandchildren.

She was a loving mother to Charles (Alexandra) and Eric (Maggie) Schack; second mother to Elizabeth Scotten-Finn (Douglas), Kathleen Scotten Sequeira (James), and Matthew Scotten. She was a devoted grandmother to Douglas, Steven, Daniel, Eliza, William, and Jane Schack, and Daniel James, Nathan, and Zachary Sequeira.

A service and interment will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, Woodlawn Avenue, Vineyard Haven, on Dec. 4, at 2 pm, with reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund for student postsecondary education has been established in memory of Ann Scotten. To donate, please make checks available to Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and mail to Superintendent of Schools, Attention Marylee Schroeder, 4 Pine St., Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.