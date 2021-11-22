Dementia Friends Massachusetts

Dementia Friends USA is part of a global movement that is changing the way people think, act, and talk about dementia. By helping everyone in a community understand what dementia is and how it affects people, each of us can make a difference for people affected by dementia.

By providing a Dementia Friends Information Session for your staff, you are helping the community better serve our neighbors. This free, one-hour training can be added to a staff meeting or planned as a special event at your convenience.

Please contact Mary Holmes, Dementia Friends Champion, at maryh@mvcenter4living.org or 508-939-9440 to arrange a free session.