Lighting the Oak Bluffs tree

Join your friends and neighbors at the annual Oak Bluffs tree lighting in Post Office Square on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 pm. The community is invited for caroling with the Vineyard Classic Brass, free hot chocolate, and reindeer corn and antlers. There will be festive holiday music by Brian Wieland & Company, and the lighting of the tree will be done by board of selectmen chair Brian Packish, who will be assisted by the winning artist from the Oak Bluffs School Holiday Art Contest, Leticia DeOliveira. Don’t forget Santa arrives via the Oak Bluffs fire truck during this annual event.

Everyone is asked to bring food donations for the Island Food Pantry. For more information, call 508-696-7643.