Don’t Miss: Upcoming holiday events

1 of 8

Daily through Thursday, Dec. 16, 12 to 4 pm

Featherstone’s 19th Annual Holiday Gift Show

30 Featherstone Ln., Oak Bluffs

A one-stop holiday destination with handmade gifts from Island artists, including paintings, photographs, pottery, crafts, jewelry, clothing, accessories, soaps, dog goods, ornaments, cards, calendars, and stocking stuffers. It is open by appointment for up to 10 people every half hour. Closed Thanksgiving Day. For details, visit featherstoneart.org.

Thursday, Nov. 25, to Friday, Dec. 31, 5 to 8 pm

Gatchell Holiday Lights

County Road, Oak Bluffs

For more than 40 years, the Gatchell family has decorated their house with a massive Christmas light display, complete with reindeer, snowmen, and more than 20,000 sparkling lights. You are welcome to park your car and get out and walk around. You can also bring nonperishable food items or a monetary donation for the Island Food Pantry. Santa will stop by on Christmas Eve.

Friday, Nov. 26

Crossland’s Christmas Display

Ocean Park, Oak Bluffs

Celebrate the start of the holiday season with Crossland Landscape’s annual lighting of decorations in Ocean Park. Bring the whole family and witness the park come alive with a magical glowing scene, and discover the new lights that have been added this year.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 6 pm

Oak Bluffs Tree Lighting

Healey Square

Celebrate the holiday season with the annual lighting of the Oak Bluffs decorated tree in Healey Square. Grab some hot chocolate and other refreshments from local vendors, and enjoy seeing the town center light up for the holidays. For more information, visit oakbluffsmv.com.

Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:30 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 5, 3 pm

Island Community Chorus’ Holiday Concert

Old Whaling Church, Edgartown

Get into the holiday spirit with a concert from the Island Community Chorus. There are approximately 70 singers this year, along with director Peter Boak. The music repertoire will include new work commissioned for their 25th anniversary: “Toward the Dawn,” by Thomas LaVoy. To learn more, visit islandcommunitychorus.com.

Weekends, Friday, Dec. 3, to Sunday, Dec. 19, 10 am to 2 pm

Teddies Around Town Scavenger Hunt

Edgartown, starts at Nevin Square

Have fun on a scavenger hunt to find teddy bears of all shapes and sizes in Edgartown storefront windows. It begins and ends at Point B Realty in Nevin Square. A riddle sheet and a stamp are used to mark off each bear found, and every participant gets a prize. A suggested donation benefits the M.V. Boys & Girls Club. There is also a Teddy Bear Trot on Sunday, Dec. 12. For details, see mvteddybearsuite.com.

Thursday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 12

40th Annual Christmas in Edgartown

Experience quintessential small-town holiday shopping, with decorated storefront windows, a teddy bear scavenger hunt, horse-drawn carriage rides, the lighting of the Edgartown lighthouse, an Elves Faire, a parade, nativity scenes, a dog show, and store specials. For the schedule, visit christmasinedgartown.com.

Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 am to 2 pm

Elves Faire

Federated Church, Edgartown

Decorate gingerbread houses and shop for holiday craft kits, children’s books, and other gifts. You can also enjoy soup and bread from Mo’s Lunch. All proceeds benefit the Plum Hill School. For more information, email michelle@plumhillschool.com, or call 508-696-7701.

Saturday, Dec. 18, 10 am to 4 pm

Vineyard Artisans Holiday Fair

Grange Hall, West Tisbury

Pick up unique holiday gifts created by Island artists at the last Vineyard Artisans festival of the year. There is something for everyone, including sculpture, clothing, fine art, jewelry, ceramics, journals, cards, woodwork, baskets, and much more. To learn about the artisans, check​​ vineyardartisans.com.

Saturday, Dec. 18, 2 pm, and Wednesday, Dec. 22, 5 pm

Martha’s Vineyard Family Chorus’ 20th Annual Winter Concert

M.V. Museum and virtual

Listen to songs of peace, hope, and light from the M.V. Family Chorus, directed by Roberta Kirn of Be Well Sing. The concert will be in-person at the M.V. Museum on Dec. 18, and shared via Zoom and Facebook on Dec. 22. There are in-person and virtual rehearsals for those who want to join the chorus. For details, visit bewellsing.com/events, or email roberta@bewellsing.com.