Carol Besse Eno of Vineyard Haven passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Nov. 10, 2021, in her home on her beloved Island of Martha’s Vineyard.

Born on March 6, 1946, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Arthur Lyman Besse and Virginia Weston of Weston and Vineyard Haven, she grew up in Weston, and graduated from Weston High School. She received an undergraduate degree from the University of Hartford, and a master’s degree in public finance there.

A dedicated professional, Carol spent her career at the Bank of Boston, Sanwa Bank, and Chubb Insurance. She was greatly civic-minded. She was involved in childcare and early education while in Wayland; a founding member of the Tisbury Water Works on Martha’s Vineyard, working toward the conservation of Tisbury’s waterways; she was a founding member of the Simsbury Land Trust in Simsbury, Conn., dedicated to land conservation there; and she was an active member of the League of Women Voters. As a longtime resident of Simsbury, Carol served a two-year term as a select board member there.

While she spent a large portion of her life in the greater Boston and Simsbury areas, Martha’s Vineyard was Carol’s summer home throughout her life. Her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur D. Weston of Edgartown, and Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Lyman Besse of Oak Bluffs, were lifelong summer residents and retirees on the Island, and her parents, originally of Weston, met on the Vineyard and eventually retired in Vineyard Haven. Her mother, an accomplished sailor at Edgartown Yacht Club, won the Prosser Cup an extraordinary seven times, and went on to win the Adams Cup (Women’s National Championship). Carol grew up racing Vineyard 15s and Solings at the Vineyard Haven Yacht Club with her brother Stephen Besse and sister Anne Besse Shepherd, alongside many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Carol raised her five children to sail at the Vineyard Haven Yacht Club, and was a board member there for many years. She was a long-term supporter of the junior sailing program, and enjoyed sailing and racing with her children. She was also an avid supporter of the Vineyard Sound Soling Association and Soling Racing.

Carol was predeceased by her beloved husband of 32 years, Jackson French Eno of Simsbury, Conn. She is survived by her five children: Sonya Stevens (Michael Watts) of Vineyard Haven; William Stevens (Heather) of Ashburn, Va.; Christopher Stevens (Linda) of Evanston, Ill.; Gregory Stevens (Tere) of Darien, Conn.; and Carolyn Eno (Jacob Hartman) of Vermont. Additionally, she is survived by three children from her marriage to her late husband Jackson Eno: Sean Eno (Kristen) of Hamden, Conn., Jackson Eno Jr. (Lindsay) of Westbrook, Conn., and Elizabeth Eno (Michael Radvak), also of Hamden. She is survived by 17 grandchildren, Nicholas, Caelan, Ashtyn, and Charlotte Watts; Ryan and Gavin Stevens; Quinn and Andrew Stevens; Harrison and Ava Stevens; Marion and Willa Eno; Jackson and Isaiah Eno; Abigail Radvak; and Cayden and Grayson Hartman.

At Carol’s request, a private family burial was held at the Simsbury Cemetery. The Rev. Kevin Weikel officiated.

The Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center of Avon is caring for the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sail MV, P.O. Box 1998, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568; to Hospice and Palliative Care of M.V., P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568; to the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury, P.O. Box 3000, West Tisbury, MA 02575; or First Church of Christ Simsbury, 689 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, CT 06070. For condolences, please visit carmonfuneralhome.com.