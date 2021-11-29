COVID cluster at ‘construction site’

A new cluster of COVID-19 cases was reported by the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health, the Island’s first cluster in three months.

According to the boards of health report the cluster of six cases came from a “construction site.” Tisbury health agent and boards of health spokesperson Maura Valley could not immediately be reached for comment.

The boards of health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 last week — a three case increase from the previous week.

Of the new cases, 15 were reported from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and four from TestMV. There are 15 cases being monitored by public health officials and four that are not. Of the 19 cases, 17 are symptomatic, one had no symptoms, and one had unknown symptoms. There are 18 fully vaccinated and one unvaccinated among the 19 new cases.

The new cluster comes as the hospital continues to roll out booster vaccine doses for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to anyone over the age of 18. Appointments can be made using the hospital’s online scheduling platform at covidvaccine.massgeneralbrigham.org/island.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed an executive order, effective Monday, that reduces non-essential and non urgent scheduled procedures in hospitals or health systems with limited capacity, but the Island’s hospital is not required to delay surgeries.

“Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is not required to delay any surgeries at this time. We are monitoring our capacity closely,” a statement from the hospital reads. “Patients should plan to attend their surgical appointments and procedures as scheduled.”