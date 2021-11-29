Grey Barn’s Prufrock and Bluebird cheeses win awards

The Grey Barn and Farm in Chilmark has been named among the winners at the World Cheese Awards, held in Oviedo, Spain, on Nov. 3, 2021. Thousands of entries were judged at the city’s Palacio de Exposiciones y Congresos, both Prufrock and the Bluebird Reserve impressed some of the world’s leading experts to collect this award, according to a press release from the World Cheese Awards.

The Grey Barn and Farm was awarded a Gold award for its Prufrock cheese. With apricot, salty mixed nuts, and carrot leading the way, the release says, Prufrock carries with it “wonderful yeasty notes of fresh baked bread. Its subtle and modeled orange rind with touches of pink and white is edible, in fact it adds to Prufrock’s complex flavor profile when eaten. Its interior paste is thick and gooey in texture when allowed to rest at room temperature.”

Bluebird Reserve was awarded a Bronze award. “A mature Bluebird Reserve is sweet with hints of butterscotch and rock candy, it’s a true delight,” the release states. Bluebird Reserve’s intense yellow hue comes from the farm’s certified organic dairy herd, and the mottled streaks of blue and green veins give a visual complement to the “cheese’s delicious paste.”

With more nations than ever represented at the World Cheese Awards this year, the release says, the Grey Barn and Farm has gained an internationally recognised seal of approval from a truly global cheese event, which returned to Spain this year to form part of the Asturias Paraíso Natural International Cheese Festival 2021. All entries were judged in a single day, as 250 experts from 38 different countries considered their appearance, texture, aroma and flavor.

For more information on Grey Barn and Farm, visit thegreybarnandfarm.com.