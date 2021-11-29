Oak Bluffs: Peace and joy, Megan

On Nov. 2, Megan Alley announced her retirement from writing the Oak Bluffs town column. While this was sad news for those of us who have loved reading her bits of wisdom and news each week for almost 20 years, we must wish her happiness as she moves on to enjoy more time with her family and, as she said, “seek new joy.” Peace and joy, Megan!

I am honored to have been asked to write this column. I will do my best to continue to share news, both happy and sad, and to inform readers about happenings in our town and our Island community. I love Oak Bluffs! I have lived here for 40 years with my husband Jeff, and both of our children grew up here — J.J. attended the old Oak Bluffs School and Jenna started at the “new” school not long after it opened.

The old school was where our library stands now, and soon-to-be new town hall, which will be a welcome improvement for our hardworking town employees.

Have you ever wanted to research your ancestors? The Oak Bluffs library is offering a genealogy series starting this month, led by genealogy professional Eric Migdal. Monthly presentations open Dec. 15 with “Building and Understanding Your Family Tree.” All sessions are free and open to the community, via Zoom at 7 pm. For more info visit oakbluffslibrary.org. Now that Thanksgiving is past and Hanukkah has begun, we’re in full winter holiday swing. Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, began on Sunday, Nov. 28, and will be celebrated through Monday, Dec 6. Every evening there will be a Zoom candlelighting and blessing through the M.V. Hebrew Center. On Friday, Dec. 3, Hanukkah at the Tabernacle will offer candlelighting, music, latkes and more. The celebration begins at 5:30 pm, masks are required. See mvhc.us for more info.

Thanks to Crossland & Company, Ocean Park is festive with lights, accompanied by music every weekend Friday through Sunday (tune your radio to 88.5). Don’t forget to visit the Gatchell family light display on County Road. This is their 35th year of dazzling us with joyous decorations — and collecting donations for the Food Pantry.

I want to shout out a big “Thank you” to Featherstone Center for the Arts for keeping live outdoor music alive this past summer! What a gift to the community.

Featherstone’s Holiday Gift Show runs through Dec. 16 from 12 to 4 pm daily. Support Island artists and delight everyone on your list with handmade creations, including paintings, pottery, clothing, jewelry, ornaments and more. To ensure social distancing, you need to reserve a time to gawk and shop at featherstoneart.org.

One of my favorite holiday events is coming up: the MVRHS Minnesingers Annual Holiday Concerts at the Old Whaling Church. Two shows only: Friday, Dec. 10, at 8 pm and Saturday, Dec 11, at 4 pm (with a special guest from the North Pole). Get your tickets from a Minnesinger, call 508-627-4440, or visit vineyardtrust.org.

The Red Stocking Fund was started 83 years ago by a few people making a few stockings for a few Island children. It has grown a bit over the years, now making holiday magic for more than 300 children. There are all kinds of ways to donate, please do it soon. Call Susie Wallo at 508-776-6050 or Sandy Joyce at 508-776-0801, or email theredstockingfund@gmail.com.

The Surprenant sisters from Nashawena Park are on their way back from a tropical Thanksgiving on the island of St. Maarten. They were hosted by another Islander, Billie Hancock. Renee was recovering from her Halloween birthday bash at the Ritz on Oct. 30, and Muriel will be celebrating her birthday later this month.

Birthday greetings on the 4th to Bill Anderson, Lianna Loughman, Kate Collins, Carol Testerman and Gail Barmakian. On the 7th we celebrate Mary MacDonald, Lynn Rebello, Francis Bernard, Rose Cogliano, and Dr. Dave Tuminaro, who will be 50 years young! Happy Birthday to Vamp Campbell on the 8th.

Heard at Reliable, as we continue to shop masked to protect our community:

“Is that you?”

Send me your news!