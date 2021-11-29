1 of 7

It’s the time of year once again when Louisa Gould hosts her annual “Holiday Small Wonders Show, offering smaller and more budget-conscious work by many of the artists that she represents. According to Gould, everything is under $1,000, and there are many pieces in the $200 to $300 range.

The list of participating artists includes many familiar names, such as John Holladay, the American Society of Marine Artists’ (ASMA) Paul Beebe, and Peggy Turner Zablotny. These artists, along with many others who are represented by Gould, have contributed work on a smaller scale in order to provide affordable gift-giving options.

Some of the most accessible pieces prove that good things come in small packages. John Holladay has created a series of whimsical little standalone paintings of the ferry, kids jumping off the bridge, whales, and other fun, Vineyardy scenes that sell for $45 to $125, as well as some framed works for around $300. Timothy Gillsepie creates wonderful hand-painted wooden whales and fish to hang on the wall, with small ones going for $200. Abstract artist Deborah Colter is offering a selection of acrylic and mixed-media works in an 8-by-8 format for $225. Wooley Dutton’s contribution is a series of images of baby shorebirds with appropriately tiny proportions, starting at $380. Sally Martone’s always popular little gold leaf winter bird paintings have a price tag of $300 and above. Donna Blackburn is offering a selection of charming little seashell still lifes for a mere $95.

For those looking for a special gift, the show also features some landscapes by Peter Bachelder, featuring his characteristic style of quick brushstrokes and his mastery of light and shadow; Nick Paciorek’s marvelous impressionist seascapes and still lifes; a couple of bird paintings by Jack Yuen, a young artist who is proving himself a master of realism with a focus on wildlife; and a wonderful painting of a bird on a buoy by Linda Besse.

You can even pick up a smaller, more affordable work by ASMA painter Paul Beebe, who was featured in Gould’s maritime art show earlier in the year.

The show is also offering a chance to check out work by two artists new to the gallery. Robert Stickloon’s contributions focus, appropriately, on the little things in life. In a very distinctive contemporary style, the Pennsylvania-based artist has captured, variously, a box of chocolates, a trio of shiny candy apples, and a collection of multicolored beach stones and shells.

Local artist Lane Gregory is similarly interested in small subjects — depicting various fruits, vegetables, and seashells in a series of mini still lifes, priced at $300 and $400. Although she relocated to the Vineyard 24 years ago, this year marks the first time that Gregory is showing her work on the Island. After enjoying a successful career as a commercial artist and illustrator, she decided to turn her attention to oil painting, and was a featured artist at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse earlier this year.

Gregory enjoyed a successful career as an illustrator for department stores and advertising firms, as well as for such clients as Reebok and Highlights for Children. When she moved to the Vineyard in 1997, she continued with her commercial work, while also partnering with author Kate Hancock for a series of charming children’s books. The gallery will host the launch of the most recent collaboration by the two — a book called “Scaredy Cat” — on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 10:30 am.

Along with the large selection of paintings, the “Small Wonders” show will feature hand-blown glass ornaments by local artist Russell Carson, and cards and jewelry, including metalwork, by JAL Designs, with prices ranging from $40 to $100.

The show, as always, is Gould’s gift to the Island, offering a chance to take home work by any of a number of popular artists. You may find the perfect gift, or you may even decide to treat yourself.



“Holiday Small Wonders Show” at the Louisa Gould Gallery through Dec. 24. Running concurrently is the “Fresh for Fall Show,” featuring new work by many of the gallery’s artists. The gallery, located at 54 Main St., Vineyard Haven, will be open daily from 11 am to 5 pm through the end of the year.