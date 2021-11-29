Thousands of dollars to Island nonprofits

Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation and Martha’s Vineyard Bank collectively gave out $186,168 in their third quarter of the year. Additionally, the second installment of $200,000 of a $1 million pledge was distributed to Martha’s Vineyard Community Services for its new Early Childhood Center, which opened on Nov. 2.

The funds awarded during the third quarter benefited 74 nonprofit organizations. Larger awards included Celebrate the Art of Teaching Grants and Friends of MV Concert for Beach Road Weekend sponsorship.

More grants are on the way.

Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation Quarterly Grant applications are due on December 17, which amounts to over $5,000 for new funding and over $10,000 requests for repeat requests.

To see a complete list of 2021’s grant recipients, visit the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation website.