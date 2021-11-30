Coming up at the Vineyard Haven library

There are plenty of activities for adults and families planned on the Vineyard Haven library calendar. Little Explorers Storytime happens indoors and in-person with Emily LaPierre at the Vineyard Haven library on Friday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 am. This is an interactive, hands-on storytime with songs and sensory exploration. Registration is required to attend this program for ages 2 and up; registration is for one adult and one child. If class is full, please join the waiting list, since we’ll add another session if there is enough interest. Register for the Dec. 3 storytime at bit.ly/3HCT1qR.

Then on Monday, Dec. 6, at 10 am, the Martha’s Vineyard Poetry Reading Group meets on Zoom. The leader selects a poem from the earliest Greeks to contemporary, to be read and discussed as a community, which, a press release from the library says, “always adds new dimensions to understanding.” The poetry reading group has been meeting for more than 10 years. This month they discuss works by Joy Harjo.

One of the library’s favorite holiday events is planned for Sunday, Dec. 12, at 10 am: Gingerbread House Take & Make Pickup. Bags will be available for pickup from 10 am to noon on Sunday, while supplies last.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 10 am, a virtual event, Advance Care Planning with Healthy Aging MV, is planned. Sharing your wishes for end-of-life care can bring you closer to the people you love, the press release from the library says. No guide and no single conversation can cover all the decisions that you and your family may face, but, the release says, what a conversation can do is provide a shared understanding of what matters most to you and your loved ones. Register in advance for this meeting at bit.ly/healthyagingmv.

The Vineyard Haven library Book Group meets on Thursday, Dec. 16, at 1:30 pm to discuss “An Elderly Lady Is Up To No Good” by Helene Tursten. Monthly book selections are available as Overdrive eBooks as well as in print format via request.

For more information about any of these events, email amcdonough@clamsnet.org or call 508-696-4211, ext. 116.