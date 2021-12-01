Cape Light Compact announces new power supplying prices

Cape Light Compact announced new electrical supply rates for its green aggregation power supply program. The pricing term begins with the December meter-read dates, and ends on the June 2022 meter-read dates for both residential and commercial customers.

The new residential rates will be 14.699 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), which is 1.036 cents per kWh lower than the utility’s basic service supply pricing. According to the press release, customers should see this reflected on their January electric utility bills. Meanwhile, the commercial rate will be 14.499 cents per kWh, while the industrial rate will be 18 cents per kWh from December to March 2022.

According to the press release, these rates reflect New England-wide electricity market prices during the winter months. These regional winter price spikes are seen from all retail and utility electricity suppliers, according to the press release.

The press release said these spikes “reinforce the importance of participating in the compact’s energy efficiency programs to reduce kilowatt per hour usage.” Since 2017, the compact’s green aggregation power supply program has supported renewable resources through different methods, such as matching customers’ electricity usage with renewable energy certificates. Additionally, the compact offers two CLC Local Green options. These allow customers to choose to have either 50 percent or 100 percent of their energy usage matched with additional Massachusetts Class 1 renewable energy certificates. These options come with a premium. CLC Local Green 50 is priced at a residential rate of 15.999 cents per kWh, a commercial rate of 15.799 cents per kWh, and an industrial rate of 19.30 cents per kWh. CLC Local Green 100 is priced at a residential rate of 18.299 cents per kWh, a commercial rate of 18.099 cents per kWh, and an industrial rate of 21.60 cents per kWh.

Those who are not currently receiving their power supply from Cape Light Compact, or current customers who wish to opt into the CLC Local Green program can do so online at capelightcompact.org/power-supply, or by calling the compact’s power supply provider, NextEra Energy Services, at 800-381-9192.