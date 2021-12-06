Geraldine Norton Pinto (“Gerry”) passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2021, at the Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Martha’s Vineyard, at the age of 92.

Born in Tisbury on Sept. 12, 1929, the second child of Carlton Ellery Norton and Hannah Irene Heikel, Gerry grew up and spent most of her life on Martha’s Vineyard, working for many years as a telephone operator. She married Reginald Pinto in 1969, and they lived most of their married life in her childhood home on Daggett Avenue in Vineyard Haven.

Gerry loved her church, her home, and flower garden; music and cooking; and her Daggett Avenue neighborhood. After her husband’s death in 1990, she treasured her brother Alden’s constant companionship, and daily telephone calls with her sister Greta on Cape Cod.

She enjoyed good health until suffering a stroke in October 2017, and moved to Windemere that November, where she entertained both staff and residents with her ready wit and good nature, and where she shared a room with her brother, Alden, for the last three years. Throughout her time at Windemere, she received the very best of care, and was loved by all.

Gerry’s brother, Thomas Alden Norton, predeceased her by one week. She is survived by her sister, Greta Slade, of West Yarmouth; a nephew, Scott Slade, of Marysville, Wash.; a niece, Sheila Jean, of Kingsville, Texas; and a nephew, Richard Jay Slade, of Hyannis.

Services will be private, with interment at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Vineyard Haven.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry’s memory may be sent to Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, P.O. Box 1747, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557, or to the First Baptist Church, 43 Spring St., Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.