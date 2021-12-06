Jane M. Puetthoff

Jane M. (Cunningham) Puetthoff, 74, of Vineyard Haven, died on Tuesday morning, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Heinz-Helmer Puetthoff, in October 2019. Jane was the mother of Niels, Jan, and Carolin Puetthoff.

Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 am in Grace Episcopal Church, William Street in Vineyard Haven, officiated by the Rev. Stephen Harding. Burial will be private, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. Please visit chapmanfuneral.com for online tributes.