Edgartown: Enjoy each moment

December is already sprinting past me it seems. I think it is my realization today that next weekend and the weekend after are going to be very busy, prompting mild panic on my part that Christmas will be here before I know it. I must remember to practice what I preach and just keep putting one foot in front of the other, enjoy each moment and don’t forget to breathe.

The First Congregational Church of West Tisbury will hold its annual Christmas Faire on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm. The theme is An Island Christmas — a Celebration of Land and Sea. They will have beautiful wreaths, swags, and centerpieces for sale, with decorations from both land and sea. This year they are also offering a silent auction with many exciting goodies and experiences to bid on. Bidding opened on Dec. 1 and runs till 5 pm on Saturday, Dec. 11 To see items available and to bid, go to bit.ly/fccwtcbid. They will take all precautions to ensure this is a safe and festive event.

David Behnke, baritone, and David Rhoderick, piano, will perform Franz Schubert’s monumental Winterreise on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 3 pm at the First Congregational Church of West Tisbury. All proceeds will benefit the church. David Behnke is a frequent soloist and recitalist on Martha’s Vineyard. He holds a master’s degree in opera performance from the Yale School of Music and was awarded a scholarship to the Paris Conservatory of Music. His performances span art song, opera, oratorio, and Broadway. He and David Rhoderick are frequent collaborators, most recently having performed Schuman’s Dichterliebe for the Edgartown Public Library and a recital of American Song for the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society. David Rhoderick, also a frequent recitalist on the Vineyard, is a Fellow of the Royal Schools of Music in piano performance and recently was awarded a master of arts in music with distinction at the Open University. Both Davids are past presidents of the Martha Vineyard Chamber Music Society.

Happy birthday wishes this week go out to Edgartown School’s amazing family and

consumer science teacher, Sarah Vail, who celebrates on Dec. 7, Gary Ellis and Polly Toomey on Dec. 8, Edgartown School’s newly married music teacher, Laura Ramos, on Dec. 9, Galen Brown, Dave Pizzano, and Laura Denman-Magden on Dec. 10. And happy anniversary wishes go out to Tjark and Melissa, who celebrated on Dec. 5.

Make sure you come and see us at the school on Saturday for the Annual Craft Fair. The eighth graders will be selling food and coffee and such to raise money for their trip to D.C. You’ll also find many fine artisans selling their wares in the gym so come on down. Get some gifts. Eat some food. Support a great cause. Please be mindful of the fact that masks are required and there may be times when we will need to limit the number of patrons in the gym for safety as COVID numbers are again on the rise.

The annual Elves Faire is happening on Saturday from 10 am until 2 pm at the Federated Church as part of the Christmas in Edgartown festivities. This year’s event will be mainly outdoors and includes gingerbread house decorating and take home holiday craft kits for sale. Soup and bread will be available as well from Mo’s Lunch. There will be a retail table with many children’s books and beautiful gifts. All proceeds benefit the Plum Hill School.

The annual lighting of the Edgartown Lighthouse will be on Friday night and will begin at 5:45 pm with carol singing with the Beacon of Hope Choir. The lights will be lit at 6 pm sharp.

Also on Friday night is a performance by the MVRHS Minnesingers. This is the 30th year the Minnesingers have performed at the Old Whaling Church. All tickets are $20. Please call 508–627–4440 with questions and visit https://vineyardtrust.org/events/ to reserve your tickets.

On Saturday, you will find sales, treats, and raffles throughout the businesses in town. And the Edgartown Patrolman’s Association is holding their annual Stuff a Bus at the bottom of Main Street. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Red Stocking Fund. Please note that they cannot accept electronic toys. For more information regarding Christmas in Edgartown events, please visit christmasinedgartown.com.

My baby girl returns home from Hawaii next week for the holiday and I can hardly wait. The boy child returns just before Christmas. So given that both kids will be home at the same time, my Christmas wish list will be taken care of. I can think of nothing better than squeezing the stuffing out of my babies, even if they are adults.

Have a wonderful week. Take care of each other. Wash your hands, keep space between yourself and others, and wear your masks. Merry Christmas in Edgartown Weekend. See you at the craft fair!