MVFF to lease portion of Grange Hall 

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival (MVFF) has struck a deal with the Vineyard Preservation Trust to lease the second-floor theater of the historic Grange Hall in West Tisbury. The theater will be used collaboratively as a “year-round home for film, education, music, theater, and storytelling,” according to a release.

“Our focus is to infuse life into the landmarks in our care,” Nevette Previd, executive director of the Vineyard Preservation Trust, said in the release. “The Grange Hall has a history of community and cultural events dating back to 1859. The collaboration with the MVFF is an exciting way for us to continue the property’s legacy as a vibrant gathering space for West Tisbury and the Vineyard.”

“When I was young, the arts lifted me up. Movies bonded me with friends and showed me the world. The theater gave me confidence. Music united me with people I never expected,” Brian Ditchfield, MVFF executive director, said in the release. “I’m excited to have this opportunity to give back to my community, work with local artists, and amplify diverse voices.”

The lease agreement also includes use of the Old West Tisbury Library on Music Street. This will be used for MVFF office space and film production.