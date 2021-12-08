Report to be issued on Lagoon project

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0

Tisbury Waterways, Inc. (TWI), a local nonprofit environmental group, and the Martha’s Vineyard Commission are co-sponsors of a presentation by Sheri Caseau (MVC) and Jessica Thomas, School for Marine Science and Technology (SMAST) with interim results of a Permeable Reactive Barrier Project on Lagoon Pond Road, adjacent to the Lagoon. The program takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 5 pm. The presentation will be followed by the annual meeting of TWI. The public is invited to attend. Please email TWI at info@tisburywaterways.org for more information on the meeting, and how to connect, or visit the calendar section of the MVC, where the Zoom meeting will be posted.

