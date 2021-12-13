Circuit Ave. work to begin Tuesday

Work on removing trees on Circuit Ave. as part of the Oak Bluffs streetscape project will begin on Tuesday, Wendy Brough, assistant town administrator, told The Times.

The project, which received some significant pushback from residents upset with a move from diagonal to parallel parking, took a significant step last month when the select board awarded a contract for it.

According to Brough, the tree cutting will occupy some of the parking spots on Circuit Ave. for the next three days. The street will remain open during the tree clearing.

An updated schedule of the project is available on the town’s website.