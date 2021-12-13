Sunset Lake tree toppled

The small balsam fir tree set up on Sunset Lake in Oak Bluffs for the holidays blew over in the fierce winds over the weekend.

A representative of Crossland Landscape Inc. told The Times they are aware of the situation and are working to put it back upright. He said the tree was donated by Jardin Mahoney and Crossland Landscape wants to put it back up as soon as possible for the holiday season.

Crossland Landscape is the company that also does the Christmas lights and decorations in Ocean Park in Oak Bluffs.