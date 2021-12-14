Ann P. Sylvia of East Falmouth passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family, after a brief illness. She was 88. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to the late Robert W. (“Bob”) Sylvia.

She was born in Oak Bluffs to Edwin and Valerie (Czajkowski) Andrews, was a 1951 graduate of Tisbury High School, and also of Cape Cod Hospital as a licensed practical nurse.

Known affectionately as “Pearl,” she spent a lifetime serving and supporting her family, church, and community. Her charitable work included 40 years of service with her late husband as a volunteer supporting Telephone Pioneers of America, one of the world’s largest corporate volunteer organizations. Additionally, Pearl personally volunteered more than 1,500 hours at the Falmouth Hospital Visitor and Reception Desk for 12 years with her husband Bob, where she would deliver flowers, cards, and messages to patients. She later spent many years helping her husband install Lifeline personal emergency response systems. Pearl also supported the Boy and Girl Scouts in various volunteer positions, and was an active member for many years in the Saint Anthony’s Council of Catholic Women. Pearl and Bob were founding members, officeholders, and enthusiastic supporters of the Saint Anthony’s Couples Club.

Her greatest joy, and where she felt the most fulfilled, however, was being a full-time mother and grandmother. She loved to be surrounded by her family, supporting their many activities and taking great pride in all their accomplishments. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband after his retirement, visiting family and their many friends.

She leaves behind her son Steven Robert and wife Kathleen of East Falmouth, son Thomas Michael and wife Lisa of Fredericksburg, Va., daughter Patricia Ann Cosgrove of East Falmouth, son Douglas Francis of Hyannis, and daughter Catherine Ellen Smith and husband Timothy of East Falmouth; her 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, her brothers Edwin Andrews and Robert Andrews, and her son-in-law Joseph Cosgrove.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, from 10 am until noon in the West Falmouth Chapman Funerals and Cremations, 584 Route 28A, West Falmouth. A funeral Mass will follow at 12:30 pm St. Anthony’s Church, 167 East Falmouth Highway, East Falmouth. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at 1:45 pm. For online guestbook, visit chapmanfuneral.com.