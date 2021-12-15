Middle school hoops roundup

Around the Island on Tuesday, the Tisbury girls grounded the Edgartown Eagles, 37-13. Emily Coogan scored 11 points, and Kellry Aredes added eight to lead the Tigers. Savannah Matthews scored eight for Edgartown, and Nazare McIntosh chipped in three.

In boys play at the West Tisbury School, the hometown Hawks topped the Oak Bluffs Blazers, 47-37, making amends for a 12-point loss in Cottage City two weeks ago.

The hustling Hawks jumped out to a 14-4 lead, frustrating OB with a two-three zone. The Blazers played better as the game went on, and switched to a pressure defense, but were plagued by turnovers, and 7 for 17 shooting from the free throw line.

Leo Napior led West Tisbury with 13 points, followed by Lathrop Keene (11), Ethan DiBiaso (nine), Landon Lepine (eight), and Tripp Murphy (six). Guilherme Oliveira scored 12 points to pace Oak Bluffs, with William Nicholson and Milo Sullivan adding eight points apiece, and Jacoby Light, six.

In the other boys contest, host Edgartown defeated the Charter School, 32-20. Xeandre Miller (13 points), Syius Regali (11), and Jax Trott (six) were the leading scorers for Edgartown. Warren Cabana scored a game-high 14 for the Charter School, and Bobby Joe Cook added four more.