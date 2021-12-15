New mountain biking club rolls onto Island trails

A new mountain biking group on the Island focuses on stewardship, community development, and fun out in the woods, according to a press release.

The Martha’s Vineyard chapter of the Northeast Mountain Biking Association (NEMBA) was founded recently by Louis Hall and Todd Christy, who began the process of creating a conduit for multi-trail use and land stewardship groups on the Vineyard.

According to the release, the chapter’s formation represents a community of riders who are passionate about land stewardship, environmental trail design, education, and are looking to encourage folks to get outside and enjoy the natural beauty of Martha’s Vineyard on their mountain bikes.

Over the past several years (particularly during COVID), Island trails have been particularly packed with riders. As usage of trails continues to grow, the release states, it is becoming more necessary for riders to become organized, and contribute as part of a collective effort.

“The creation of the NEMBA M.V. chapter breathes new life into old conversations on M.V, and will bring professional insight to the table when working on use and development of trails,” the release states.

The goal of Vineyard NEMBA is to work with land organizations, private homeowners, and governing agencies on Martha’s Vineyard to advocate for, plan, and implement practical trail designs and use strategies. They also intend to support the biking community through hosting “teach a child to ride” days and ”mountain bike skills and drills” days. Trail cleanups and builds will be permitted and done in conjunction with land organizations, and will have insurance backed by the NEMBA organization.

For more information or to learn how to join, email Louis Hall at lhall@nemba.org.