Select board not sold on Peaked Hill Pastures plan

The Chilmark select board will wait a bit longer to decide what to do with six acres known as Peaked Hill Pastures.

At a single-issue meeting Tuesday night, the board discussed at length a proposal by the planning board to seek a request for proposals (RFP) to develop 12 to 15 affordable rental units and four to six ownership units in the so-called “turnkey model.” Turnkey means a developer designs and builds the housing units, and then a lottery system is held to choose eligible buyers.

The planning board’s recommendation comes after three community forums over several months. After the select board expressed some concerns about the proposal last week, the planning board’s subcommittee, which led the community sessions on Peaked Hill Pastures, met on Friday and ultimately reaffirmed its support for the project as presented.

The select board didn’t outright reject that proposal, though none of the three board members seemed inclined to move forward with it. All three offered ideas of their own. Select board chair James Malkin discussed selling two lots at market rates; select board member Warren Doty said he’d like to see a mixed use of the property, including some “you build” homes like the Nab’s Corner affordable housing project in Chilmark, and rental apartments similar to those developed by Island Housing Trust at Scott’s Grove in West Tisbury; and select board member Bill Rossi said he would like to see more “you build” homes that would be under the town’s control and fewer rental units than were proposed.

Malkin suggested all three board members put their ideas on paper and reconvene next Tuesday with an eye toward coming to a consensus.

Tuesday’s Zoom call attracted more than 30 people.

Richard Osnoss, planning board member, said it was difficult for his board and the subcommittee to come to consensus on the plan they put forward. “One thing we agree on is we need to get this going quickly,” he said.

Peter Cook, another planning board member, told the select board that turnkey developments provide “uniformity of design and control,” and are preferred by banks.

Malkin explained that he’d like to see two market-rate houses, along with affordable housing, so it doesn’t become a development only for people who need assistance, and to keep “a diverse group of people in an area so it doesn’t become a project-type area.”

Nettie Kent Ruel, a member of the town’s affordable housing committee, bristled at the idea of giving up available town land for market-rate homes, calling it a “huge red flag.” “That really gave me a shudder down my spine, because that’s not what the town needs. We need more affordable housing,” she said. “I don’t think you guys listen to the public. The public was saying more homeownership, more build-your-own home. They were concerned about rentals. The idea of a condo-style settlement over there sounds strange to me. As someone who grew up on this Island — all my peers — there’s something about being an Island kid, you want to build your own house.”

Jim Feiner, another member of the town’s affordable housing committee and a real estate agent, wondered aloud if the select board was backpedaling. He said the demand for affordable housing isn’t going away on the Island, and urged the town to go with a developer. “What I like about someone else building a large-scale project is there is an economy of scale to keep the price down,” he said.

Malkin said he doesn’t want to see the town’s hands tied by stipulations that come with state and federal funding used by developers to make affordable housing financially viable. He added that newly approved affordable housing projects in Oak Bluffs and Edgartown are not something he thinks would be appropriate in Chilmark in terms of density.

The select board will discuss the issue again at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 5 pm. Whatever is decided, the plan will go before voters at town meeting.

In other business, the select board voted to accept the use of West Tisbury’s building inspector as an alternate inspector while Forrest Filler, who is filling in for building inspector Lenny Jason, gets certified. The board agreed to a reciprocal agreement with West Tisbury, should that town be in the same position. Malkin also reported that Jason, who is out on medical leave, is recovering and “not looking forward to eating egg whites.”

Doty also provided a quick update on the housing bank situation, saying that town counsel Ron Rappaport, who represents five Island towns, is working with the Coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank to iron out language in the warrant article and special legislation. Malkin pointed out that the board’s approval of placing the article on the warrant did not preclude changes to the warrant article prior to town meeting. “I think it’s fair to say that when we supported the presentation that was given to us by that group, we did reserve the right to review the final draft of the proposed legislation before we actually took it to the town meeting,” he said.