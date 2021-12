Apparent sewer connection work for the Stone Bank project has closed Union Street in Vineyard Haven Wednesday. The Stone Bank project is a condo and restaurant development underway at the former Sovereign Bank building in Vineyard, a historic stone structure. The developer is Sam Dunn. The street was shut at 8am and will be closed until 4 pm, according to the Tisbury Police Department. On Thursday the street will be closed form 8 am to 4 pm too for paving work.