Vineyarders split with D-Y as indoor track begins

The high school indoor track season got underway at Wheaton College in Norton on Tuesday afternoon with the Vineyarders competing against Dennis-Yarmouth in a Cape and Islands Atlantic Division meet. The boys topped the Dolphins 61-28, while the outnumbered girls lost by just six points, 53-47.

Borja Tolay won the mile (4:48) and the two-mile (10:40), qualifying for the division meet in both events. Nick Pecararo also was a double winner, taking the 55-meter dash (7.29) and 300-meter dash (38.94). Jonathan Norton placed first in the 600 (1:31.4), then teamed up with Daniel da Silva, Duncan Brown, and Calvin Brooks for a Vineyard win in the 4 x 400 relay (3:59.50).

In the field events, Kaleb Hatt threw an indoor personal best 36 feet, 3.5 inches, to win the shot put.

The girls meet came down to the final two relay events. The Vineyarders, leading 47-43, needed to win one, but the Dolphins took both.

Still, the Purple had much to cheer about. Wren Christy won the 600 (1:52.7) and the two-mile (11:57). Alexa Schroder also won two events, placing first in the mile (6:02) and the 1000 meters with a personal best time of 3:35. Eloise Christy was first in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and second in the 600 (1:57). Shantavia Whylly also had a first and second on the day in the 55-meter dash (8.36) and long jump (12 feet, 6 inches).

In a true showstopper, Vineyard freshman shot putter Madison Mello, competing in her first-ever track meet, had the best throw of anyone in the Cape and Islands League, stretching the tape at 29 feet and one-half inch.

Next Tuesday, the Vineyarders are back at Wheaton for another league meet versus Sandwich.