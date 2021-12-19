Truck knocks out ferry door

The Steamship Authority ferry Martha’s Vineyard was damaged Sunday morning when a tractor trailer hit one of the ferry’s vehicle doors.

“A semi struck the stern door while the vessel was loading its 6 am trip from Vineyard Haven this morning,” SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll emailed Sunday. “The MV Gay Head was brought from Fairhaven to replace the vessel starting with its scheduled 9:30 am trip from Woods Hole, and the MV Martha’s Vineyard transited to Fairhaven. The Gay Head will continue to run for the MV tomorrow.”

Because the Gay Head is a freight boat, Driscoll noted passengers may encounter limitations.

“We’re putting out an alert that, as the Gay Head has limited passenger capacity, all walk-on passengers may not be able to be accommodated so commuters should plan to take another trip if possible,” Driscoll emailed.

The condition of the truck or other details about the truck weren’t available, Driscoll wrote.