112 new COVID cases last week

Updated 2:40 pm

There were 112 new COVID cases reported last week, the most cases through one week this year. The 294 cases so far in December are more than the 287 cases in July and August when the Island’s population swelled with seasonal visitors and daytrippers.

Last week’s 112 cases was slightly more than the previous week’s 105 cases. The Island has seen a sharp rise in new cases since the beginning of December.

Of the 112 new cases, 71 were symptomatic, six had no symptoms, and the symptom status of 35 was unknown. Of those, 64 were fully vaccinated, 34 were not vaccinated, and the vaccination status of 14 is unknown. The majority of the cases, 81, were reported at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, 18 at TestMV, and 13 at other providers. Of the new cases, 93 are being monitored by public health officials, and 19 are not.

The new cases ranged in age. There were 12 under the age of 10, 13 aged 11 to 19, 23 in their 20s, 23 in their 30s, 13 in their 40s, six in their 50s, 17 in their 60s, and five older than 70.

Meanwhile, Martha’s Vineyard has received roughly 1,000 iHealth Labs over the counter, at-home rapid antigen tests.

The hospital currently has three COVID positive patients hospitalized. Conditions of each range from good condition, fair condition, and serious condition, according to hospital communications specialist Marissa Lefebvre.

Speaking to The Times by phone, Chilmark health agent Marina Lent said that right now there are a limited number of the state-distributed tests for people who may not be able to afford tests being sold at pharmacies. Tests are available at the Island Food Pantry, councils on aging, and town halls, according to Lent. Tests are expected to go quickly, but more have already been ordered.

Lent also said there’s hope the Island will get a boost in test kits once federal tests become available. Island Health Care, a federally qualified health center, could help distribute test kits.

The tests can be completed in 15 minutes without sending a sample to a laboratory — a valuable asset as the Island is seeing a jump in COVID cases and as people gather for the holidays.

“At this point with something that spreads as fast as delta let alone omicron, if you take two days to get your results back the horse is out of the barn,” Lent said. “Rapid tests become more and more important.

Updated to include information from Marissa Lefebvre. ±— ed.