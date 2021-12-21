Club for comic books

The Oak Bluffs library has announced they are bringing back their Graphic Novel Book Club starting in January. The meetings will take place via Zoom on the second Tuesday of every month at 7 pm. Anyone who is age 16 or older with an interest in graphic novels is welcome to join the club, which will be led by Carolina Cooney, the library’s programming coordinator and a former History of Comics instructor for the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.

“We have many devoted graphic novel fans here at the library, and the staff has been talking for some time about restarting the club. January 2022 seemed like the perfect time to add it to our growing repertoire of library-sponsored book clubs,” Cooney asserts.

The first gathering is on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 pm, when the club will discuss “The Old Geezers, Volume 1,” a 2020 graphic novel written by Wilfred Lupano and illustrated by Paul Cauuet. This book is available to borrow for free at Oak Bluffs library, or on Hoopla at hoopladigital.com/title/13934143.

For more details and to receive Zoom access, email ccooney@clamsnet.org, or call 508-693-9433. Future selections for the Graphic Novel Book Club will be listed on the library’s website calendar, oakbluffslibrary.org/events.